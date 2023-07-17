Arsenal targeting Gremio midfielder but club’s president says there are no bids

Arsenal is reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Gremio midfielder Bitello as they continue to work on their transfer plans. The Gunners have been active in the transfer window, making fruitful signings, but it seems they are not done yet.

Arsenal has a history of scouting and acquiring talents from Brazil, and they currently have several players from the South American country in their squad. Bitello, a 23-year-old midfielder, is highly regarded in Brazil and has caught the attention of the Gunners.

The club’s Technical Director, Edu, is said to have already begun working on the deal for Bitello, as per several reports. However, Gremio’s president, Alberto Guerra, has addressed the rumors, stating that no club has submitted a formal bid for the midfielder’s signature at this point.

Guerra said via Sport Witness:

“There are a lot of people watching Bitello, but there is no proposal, even to reassure our fans, at the moment.”

As the transfer window progresses, it remains to be seen if Arsenal will officially make a move for Bitello and if Gremio will be open to negotiating a potential transfer. Fans of the Gunners will likely be keeping a close eye on any updates regarding this potential acquisition as they anticipate further strengthening of the squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bitello seems to be an exciting player to watch and we believe our scouts have run the rule over him before the club even considers an interest in his signature.

It remains unclear if the clubs can find an agreement in this transfer window or if he would be one to watch in the future.

