Arsenal targeting Premier League man as the backup to Kieran Tierney

Arsenal is considering signing Ryan Bertrand after they allowed Sead Kolasinac to move on loan to Schalke 04, according to Standard Sports.

The transfer of Kolasinac has left the Gunners with just Kieran Tierney as a senior left-back, and they want to correct that.

Bertrand has been with the Saints since 2014, but his current deal with them will run out at the end of this season.

He has been in talks with the club over an extension, but an agreement has been hard to come by.

Arsenal sees him as an accomplished player for that position, but they will struggle to sign him this month.

This is because he is currently the only natural left-back at Saint Marys, and the Saints will not want to sanction his transfer.

He wants to sign a new contract with Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s side, but if a new one doesn’t come around, he would likely leave in the summer.

This has been a busy month for Arsenal around the rumour mill, as they have also been linked with a move for Martin Odegaard.

They have completed the signing of Mat Ryan on loan from Brighton, a move that shows that they are serious about being a strong team in every position in this second half of the season.