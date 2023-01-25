Arsenal targeting Premier League midfielder who did not report for training

Arsenal continues to bolster their squad and could add a new midfielder to their group this month.

Mikel Arteta’s side remains one of the top sides in European football now and has been atop the EPL table for much of the campaign.

The Gunners know an injury to a key player could derail their season and have bolstered their defence and attack in the last few weeks.

More signings could join them at the Emirates and a report in The Sun reveals they want Everton’s Amadou Onana.

The midfielder has been a shining light in the struggling Toffees side and could now step up to a top club.

Arsenal is looking to make a bid for him and the report adds the 21-year-old missed the latest Everton training in what could be an attempt to leave the Toffees.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Onana has been superb this term and the Belgian could be an upgrade to Albert Sambi Lokonga at the Emirates.

We have an established midfield, but he could become the man that brings more wins off the bench when he is introduced into matches.

However, he will not come cheap, so we must be prepared to add him to our squad for some good money.

