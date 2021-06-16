Arsenal targeting Premier League replacement for Leno

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Aaron Ramsdale as the future of Bernd Leno remains uncertain.
Leno has been linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer as he continues to be inconsistent.
The Gunners had Mat Ryan on loan at the Emirates in the second half of last season as his deputy.
The Australian has returned to Brighton and he is a target of Celtic.
It remains unclear if Arsenal will bring him back, but Sun Sports says they have identified Ramsdale as a long-term replacement for Leno.
The Englishman has just been called up to the England squad for Euro 2020 in place of Dean Henderson because of an injury to the Manchester United man.
Ramsdale also replaced Henderson at Sheffield United last summer for around £20m and the relegated Blades want a fee in the same region for the shot-stopper.
Arsenal would enjoy him for the long haul considering that he is still just 23 and is already one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.
United wants to keep their best players and try to bounce straight back to England’s top flight, but they might struggle to keep Ramsdale who is also attracting the attention of Tottenham.
What a tremendous acquisition the new Goal-Keeper coach has been (Inaki Cana Pavon).
A man who recommended selling Emi Martinez.
A man who recommended bringing in Runarsson.
A man who helped bring in Ryan, on loan, from Brighton, (who had lost his place to a second tier Spaniard).
A man, it seems, who is now recommending bringing in Ramsdale, a keeper who played a big part in Sheffield United going down.
Who hired this Coach? I think the coach should be fired and the person who hired him should be fired.
If there is any greater example of how bad the Arsenal back-room staff have become, look no further than how they handled goal-keeping
Inaki Cana
He was engaged because he’s Spanish but nothing else
Both Arteta and Edu must leave the club
Is that an actual fact?
Oh sweet Jesus
Our goalkeeping saga has been an absolute joke since we sold Martinez. The long line of events that have led us to here is very funny, if it was a comedy but it is costing us money, selling our best keeper and ending up a season later trying to buy another keeper, not as good as the one we sold. Shameless!
Our whole goalkeeper merry go round is an absolute shambles. It is costing us more money to end up with a worse goalkeeper than we had. Martinez far better than all the ones having been mentioned.
The only english keeper we should be looking at is nick pope,the rest are calamitous at best