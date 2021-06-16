Arsenal targeting Premier League replacement for Leno

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Aaron Ramsdale as the future of Bernd Leno remains uncertain.

Leno has been linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer as he continues to be inconsistent.

The Gunners had Mat Ryan on loan at the Emirates in the second half of last season as his deputy.

The Australian has returned to Brighton and he is a target of Celtic.

It remains unclear if Arsenal will bring him back, but Sun Sports says they have identified Ramsdale as a long-term replacement for Leno.

The Englishman has just been called up to the England squad for Euro 2020 in place of Dean Henderson because of an injury to the Manchester United man.

Ramsdale also replaced Henderson at Sheffield United last summer for around £20m and the relegated Blades want a fee in the same region for the shot-stopper.

Arsenal would enjoy him for the long haul considering that he is still just 23 and is already one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

United wants to keep their best players and try to bounce straight back to England’s top flight, but they might struggle to keep Ramsdale who is also attracting the attention of Tottenham.