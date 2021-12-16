Arsenal targeting these strikers as possible Aubameyang replacement

Arsenal could sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if any club comes with a good offer after his latest disciplinary breach.

If that happens, the club would need to replace the former Borussia Dortmund man and they have now identified players who can do that.

Fichajes.net names four players whom they claim are on Arsenal’s shortlist to replace the striker.

The report says the Gunners have Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani, Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak and Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic on their shortlist.

These strikers are all proven goal-scorers who can help Mikel Arteta’s team become a top English club again.

The Spaniard will be supported financially, but he has to decide which of the attackers will best suit his system at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Aubameyang is on a huge salary at the Emirates and his poor form means most clubs would not want to sign him.

He still has between now and the end of this season to return to form and show his suitors that he is still good enough.

At 32, he is not getting any younger and his current deal might be his last big payday.

Among the targets mentioned above, Isak and Vlahovic stand out because they will offer Arsenal more years of goal-laden performances if they move to the Emirates now.