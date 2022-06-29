Arsenal target’s agent claims it ‘makes no sense’ to leave Serie A side

Lautauro Martinez’s agent Alejandro Camaño has claimed that it ‘makes no sense’ to leave Inter Milan, despite links with a move to the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham this summer.
The Argentine has been linked with a Premier League move in recent windows, with the two London clubs most strongly linked of late.
With his current club closing in on the signature of Romelu Lukaku, and with Paulo Dybala also believed to be keen on joining on a free transfer from Juventus, there is already strong competition for places at the San Siro, with Alexis Sanchez and Edin Dzeko also on the books also.
Whilst it may have made sense for the Nerazzurri to be keen to cash-in on Lautauro with their wealth of options and their financial situation, his agent insists that is is not in the player’s thinking, and that he is ‘definitely happy’
Lautaro Martinez agent Camaño on new proposals: “Makes no sense to leave Inter, he’s a top level there and he feels loved by the fans. Lautaro is definitely happy at Inter”. 🇦🇷 #Inter
Rumours of Tottenham bid, wide of mark – working on Richarlison now and not on Lautaro.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2022
I’ve no doubt that Lautauro would have been a great signing, someone of equal or stronger ability than both Richarlison or Raphinha. Just because his agent says he is happy doesn’t mean that he will end up staying put. Inter could well look to boost their budget by cashing in, especially if they do convince both Lukaku and Dybala to join this summer.
Do you think Lautauro could still move on this summer?
Patrick
Obviously we aren’t signing another CF
As Jesus and Eddie has (who as won the lottery times 50) will be our 2 forwards this season.
Any more talk or rumours are just that regarding another forward coming in unless we go after yet again another inverted left footed right winger after the collapse of Raphinha.
Personally I think we get Martinez and maybe another dwarf AM then that’s us done .
Should easily get top 4 as you have to LOVE THE PROCESS.
Alexis Sanchez and Edin Dzeko? May as well be Stanley Matthews and Jimmy Greaves. And Lukaku – yeah, he’s been a success recently.
Agent talk, probably trying to up the price.
And why do people give this Romano guy any time? I mean this last week he was reporting Arsenal arranging talks with Raphinha’s people, then Chelsea sign teh guy with Romano never getting a sniff of it.
Same with Vieira to Arsenal – he hadn’t a clue, same as everyone else.
If I ran a transfers team and I found that people like Romano were getting accurate info on what I was doing, I’d root out the snake and sack them on the spot.
Often these “experts” are just looking at what the media are speculating, based on clubs’ known needs rather than hard facts – and the “experts” just read between the lines. A broken watch is right twice a day.
What you dont realise and appreciate is, these people are in the know but things change for all sorts of reasons. We were meeting Raphinas agent but that was before Chelsea came in offering CL football like Barca was and we are a non entity as far as Raphina is concerned. The transfer market is changing daily.
And may i add, it make fools of them sometimes because they cant account for everything eventuality.
this player is never coming here, unless we completely revamp our tactical scheme, which is way beyond the capabilities of our amateur hour MIT…he’s best deployed in a front 2, which allows him to roam into spaces both behind and ahead of a bigger bodied target man…I would suspect that he would rather stay in the familiar confines of Serie A than come to this little experiment that has no definitive playing style and cares exceedingly little about providing service to those up top