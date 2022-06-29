Arsenal target’s agent claims it ‘makes no sense’ to leave Serie A side

Lautauro Martinez’s agent Alejandro Camaño has claimed that it ‘makes no sense’ to leave Inter Milan, despite links with a move to the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham this summer.

The Argentine has been linked with a Premier League move in recent windows, with the two London clubs most strongly linked of late.

With his current club closing in on the signature of Romelu Lukaku, and with Paulo Dybala also believed to be keen on joining on a free transfer from Juventus, there is already strong competition for places at the San Siro, with Alexis Sanchez and Edin Dzeko also on the books also.

Whilst it may have made sense for the Nerazzurri to be keen to cash-in on Lautauro with their wealth of options and their financial situation, his agent insists that is is not in the player’s thinking, and that he is ‘definitely happy’

Lautaro Martinez agent Camaño on new proposals: “Makes no sense to leave Inter, he’s a top level there and he feels loved by the fans. Lautaro is definitely happy at Inter”. 🇦🇷 #Inter Rumours of Tottenham bid, wide of mark – working on Richarlison now and not on Lautaro. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2022

I’ve no doubt that Lautauro would have been a great signing, someone of equal or stronger ability than both Richarlison or Raphinha. Just because his agent says he is happy doesn’t mean that he will end up staying put. Inter could well look to boost their budget by cashing in, especially if they do convince both Lukaku and Dybala to join this summer.

Do you think Lautauro could still move on this summer?

Patrick

