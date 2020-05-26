Arsenal target’s agent confirms that he is leaving his club

The agent of Nicolas Tagliafico has opened up on his client’s future and revealed that their priority is to leave Ajax this summer and they have already made that known to the club.

The Argentinean only joined the Dutch side in 2018 but he has impressed enough to attract the attention of several top European sides.

His performances has drawn the attention of Arsenal among other teams and the Gunners remain one of his main suitors ahead of the summer transfer window.

The player has previously spoken about his desire to move to a bigger side and his agent has now followed that up by confirming that Ajax knows of their intention to leave this summer.

Ricardo Schlieper told Argentine radio as quoted by Le10Sport:

“We are looking for a transfer from Tagliafico. We have agreed with Ajax for a departure this year. After spending two and a half seasons at the club, now is the perfect time. If football returns to normal, Tagliafico could be transferred. He has possibilities, clubs are interested but we will see how football and the pandemic will evolve ”.

Arsenal faces serious competition for his signature as PSG becomes the latest team to be linked with a move for him as they prepare for life without Layvin Kurzawa.