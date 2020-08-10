Arsenal target’s agent working on moving him to Chelsea

Chelsea appears to be leading the race for the signature of Real Madrid left-back, Sergio Reguilon.

The Spaniard was in fine form for Sevilla in the just-concluded league campaign after he joined them on loan from Real Madrid.

He will return to Madrid after Sevilla’s Europa League campaign is over, but he knows that his chances of getting to play for the Spanish champions are slim.

He is behind Marcelo and Ferland Mendy in the pecking order at the Bernabeu and he will look to make a move elsewhere so that he can build on his fine showing this season.

The Sun has revealed that his agent is working on a move for him to join Chelsea this summer.

The Blues have been spending lots of money in recent months as Frank Lampard looks to build a title-winning team.

They want to sign Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell, but the Englishman might be too expensive for them and they have turned their attention to Reguilon, claims the same report.

The Gunners have been looking to sign him as well, but they signed Kieran Tierney last summer to join Sead Kolasinac as an alternative in that position.

Kolasinac has struggled recently and the club might decide to get rid of him in this transfer window, which will open the door for the Spaniard to join them.