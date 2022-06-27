Arsenal target’s agents hoping to lower asking price for favoured move

Reports in Spain claim that Raphinha’s agents are hoping that Leeds United will lower their asking price to aid a move to Barcelona, but Arsenal’s interest could scupper their plan.
The Gunners appear to be ready to make their bid to lure the Brazilian to north London, after closing in on a deal to land Gabriel Jesus, but Sport.es (via SportWitness) reports that the player’s agent is still hoping to orchestrate a move to the Camp Nou for his client.
His move to the Catalan club remains unlikely if Leeds stand firm on their asking price however, and while his agents are keen to find a compromise to make that move happen, the situation seems hampered by reports that Arsenal or other clubs are likely to entertain offers for his signature for a higher fee.
It makes no sense for Leeds to lower their asking price when there is clearly interest from others who will likely pay more, and Raphinha has already proved to be an extremely valuable asset in the Premier League.
If we are willing to meet his asking price, our more likely opposition could come from rivals inside the Premier League who have the cash to play with, but at present we appear most interested if the rumours prove to be true.
Could Leeds prefer not to have to play against Raphinha this season? Surely the extra cash would be more important as they look to strengthen their own squad?
Patrick
Leeds United winger Raphinha and out-of-contract former Paris Saint-Germain player Angel di Maria are the alternatives if Dembele does decide to move on, but both sides’ willingness to find an agreement means approaching neither player is the most likely outcome. Further Dembele given today and Tuesday to decide ,he is out of contract on Wednesday. Barca desperate to save any money for transfer of Lew.,from Germany. None spare for Raphina.If Dembele stays at Barca ,Raphina is not required.
Arsenal have withdrawn their interest in Raphinha and are no longer interested in signing him, (Sport via NewsNow)
You need to stop reading Spanish reports. Arsenal are booked in with a meeting this week. Think I would trust respected journalist Fabrizio Romano over some second rate Spanish hack from Sport
We needed an AM to rotate with Odegaard.
So we bought Vieira 56mill fee/salary.
We needed a striker to fill the void vacated by Auba and Laca. We have (apparently) bought Jesus for 100mill fee/salary. With Pepe 110 mill fee/salary Martinelli Marquinos and Nketiah another 40 mill fee/salary strike force with Odegaard Saka +ESR. Surely this 330 mill strike force is enough to get us the 2 more goals we need to get top 4? The Rapinha talk is probably the same as the Tielemans Gnabry talk just that talk. We still need defensive cover for Tierney Tomiyasu and Partey who are all injury prone.
OT big ups to Stan the man and his 2nd NHL title in 22 year with the Avalanche.
Stans title record in brief.
2 NHL titles in 22 years.
2 NFL titles in27 years
1 MLS title in 18 years.
NBA No titles in 22 years.
Arsenal FC. No titles in 13 years.
So if we add all of Stan’s teams seasons Stans record is
124 seasons 5 titles.
So Arsenal could on that basis be due for two titles by 2037
ArsenalFC have won many FA cups under Kroenke. Do they not count?
The FA Cup, Carabao cup, Nations cup the Euro are all next to worthless these days. The EL meant nothing till the winner got to have CL qualification. The PL/La Liga/Bundesliga/Serie A the CL and the World Cup are the only really significant titles for European teams.
So there are really no reasons to even bother playing in the cups.
Now I’ve seen everything??? surely this must be a prearranged back-and-forth
Not sure I agree.
The EL increased its stature with teh addition of CL qualification but it was a big tournament before that. Mourinho’s silly comments when he took over at MU don’t define the competition, those comments were for comsumption by success-hungry and frustrated MU supporters. Since then he seems to be very keen to win it (even the same season when it looked like his job suddenly depended on it).
Domestic cups and such are less than they used to be, but still a big thing.
But then those Europran leagues you mentioned… Bundesliga? Hmmm Bayern. La Liga = nearly always Barca/Real, Serie A… Italy are not the force they were in football. Same with French league, PSG will win it easily almost every year.
The CL is overrated IMO. Anything that can be decided by a last-minute goal is just another cup. And the above domestic leagues being so easy for some teams means they can push resources towards the CL, resting players often.
Also, anything that excludes most of the teams ni Europe (because it’s based on previous season’s results) is inherently flawed to my mind. It’s a mini-Suro Super-league, a stsich-up by big clubs who are afraid of FFP creating a US sport-style of competition where anyone can win each season.
In terms of quality, the PL is now head and shoulders above other competitions, but that’s not a good thing, it creates another elitist castle with the drawbridge pulled up.
Football needs a major revamp, but with club power as it is, sadly it won’t happen soon.
Lots of sober minded and clear truth in this post.The CL is essentially a cup, not a league, in the REAL sense and therefore not as worthwhile as a proper league, meaning at European top level, the most competitive and deep in strength. That means without any doubt whatever, the Prem!
And so the PREM IS, BY A ,THE MOST PRESTIGIOUS COMP TO WIN.
REALITY!
The foremost point is, leaving aside agents, the 2 clubs and Edu, is the player himself interested in coming to Arsenal or does he have his heart set on joining Barcelona. Irrespective of the money, it is not a healthy sign to force a player to join if his mind and heart are not there. If Raphinha himself wants to come to Arsenal, than he is welcome, a fantastic player and game changer.
I agree with your comment.
Arteta is looking for the right mentality as he said, so pass on Raphinha.
He doesn’t favor us and prefers Barca, so don’t bring him into the squad look elsewhere for wingers.
I much prefer players who want to play for Arsenal, and Raphinha seems to have his eyes and heart set elsewhere.
He’s so keen on joining Barcelona….Arsenal need to forget about him and focus more on the DM….that’s where the priority lies