Arsenal target’s agents hoping to lower asking price for favoured move

Reports in Spain claim that Raphinha’s agents are hoping that Leeds United will lower their asking price to aid a move to Barcelona, but Arsenal’s interest could scupper their plan.

The Gunners appear to be ready to make their bid to lure the Brazilian to north London, after closing in on a deal to land Gabriel Jesus, but Sport.es (via SportWitness) reports that the player’s agent is still hoping to orchestrate a move to the Camp Nou for his client.

His move to the Catalan club remains unlikely if Leeds stand firm on their asking price however, and while his agents are keen to find a compromise to make that move happen, the situation seems hampered by reports that Arsenal or other clubs are likely to entertain offers for his signature for a higher fee.

It makes no sense for Leeds to lower their asking price when there is clearly interest from others who will likely pay more, and Raphinha has already proved to be an extremely valuable asset in the Premier League.

If we are willing to meet his asking price, our more likely opposition could come from rivals inside the Premier League who have the cash to play with, but at present we appear most interested if the rumours prove to be true.

Could Leeds prefer not to have to play against Raphinha this season? Surely the extra cash would be more important as they look to strengthen their own squad?

Patrick

