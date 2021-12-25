Arsenal target’s behaviour called into question

The Gunners have been linked with a number of midfield players in the past month. Arsenal are definitely on the lookout for a midfielder due to AFCON.

One player whose name has consistently come up is Arthur Melo. The 25-year-old has reportedly been offered to various clubs across Europe.

Despite signing the Brazilian for a whopping €82 million, the Old Lady is now trying to move him on.

Duncan Castles, speaking on his Transfer Window podcast, said that the former Barcelona man’s off the pitch behaviour hasn’t been warmly welcomed by current manager Max Allegri.

“He actually rates Arthur as a player. But is not impressed with his behaviour off the field and is therefore prepared to cash in.

“Ideally they would sell but they’re offering Arthur on loan and they’ve offered him around the top clubs in Europe.”

The most rational decision Arsenal can make is to acquire his services on loan with an option to buy. If he impresses and shows a willingness to improve his exploits, then you always have the option to sign him.

If the midfielder doesn’t impress, then he will naturally be heading out the exit gate.

Having started only three league games this season, Arthur’s market value has definitely plummeted. Whether or not the London side are willing to gamble for his signature is the real question.

Writer’s opinion: Arthur is someone who can boss the center of the park. Play him in a pivot with Thomas Partey and Arsenal can have a reliable midfield for years to come.

But there are always two sides to the story. If he’s a bad apple, then Arsenal better not put him alongside the other good apples they already have in their basket.

Manager Mikel Arteta has worked too hard on that aspect since his arrival just over two years ago. He certainly wouldn’t want a person throwing water on his commendable water painting.

Yash Bisht

