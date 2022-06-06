Arsenal target’s club now keen to sell with replacement already lined up

Sassuolo are claimed to be ready to allow supposed Arsenal target Gianluca Scamacca to leave the club this summer with Penarol’s Agustin Alvarez lined up as his replacement.

The towering forward has been a consistent performer in the Italian division in recent seasons, attracting interest from a number of top clubs across Europe including Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal, and the latter are believed to be considering him as an option to lead their line next season.

The Gunners allowed both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette to leave the club so far in 2022 without a single replacement coming in, and that now looks to be the priority for the current transfer window.

Gabriel Jesus is widely reported to be the main priority in attack, with the Manchester City star already falling down the pecking order at the Etihad following the arrivals of both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, but he is likely to have other offers on the table from elsewhere.

Should we fail in our bid to land the Brazilian, Scamacca is believed to be on the list of potential alternatives, and his potential signature could have just become easier following reports that Sassuolo are now looking to sell, with 21 year-old Uruguay international Alvarez eyed as his replacement according to reports in Italy (via the Express).

While I understand that there are question marks over the head of Scamacca, more than other targets on our list, I can’t help but like the forward. Despite being extremely tall, his close control is actually in the upper echelons, and he scores a range of goals in a much-less star-studded squad in Italy.

I would be happy to realise he was going to lead our line next term despite his relatively unproven character compared to other alternatives, but it wouldn’t surprise me if he was to prefer a stay in Italy should he get the option.

Would any other Gunners be happy if we took a little risk and opted to bring in Scamacca this summer?

Patrick