Arsenal targets expensive La Liga attacker for their rebuild

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Joao Felix as they continue their search for new attackers.

The Portuguese star is under contract at Atletico Madrid until 2026, but they might sell him earlier.

He was one of the top young players in the world when he played for Benfica.

That is one reason the Madrid side paid £114m for his signature in 2019.

However, he has failed to live up to the expectations and they are now prepared to cut their losses.

Their desire to sell him coincides with Arsenal looking to bolster their squad with new attackers.

The journalist, Eduardo Inda, reveals the Gunners are interested in making a move for him.

He said via Sport Witness: “Joao Félix is a very good player. Arsenal wants him.

“Simeone, if he continues, wants to bring in Guedes. His objective is to change Joao Félix for Guedes.

“The problem Atletico have is that he cost €120m, and getting him back is something that can only be done if he is sold to the Premier League.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Felix has been an exciting player to watch even though he has not scored enough goals.

He plays at an Atleti side that is notoriously defensive and that could limit his impact.

At Arsenal, he would get more freedom to be nearer to the opponents’ goal and that could improve his goal stats.