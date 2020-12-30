Arsenal targets experienced manager to replace Mikel Arteta

Arsenal has contacted Rafael Benitez over succeeding Mikel Arteta as the manager of Arsenal.

The former Newcastle boss has been managing in China with Dalian Yifang, but he would jump at the chance of returning to England.

Todofichajes says Arsenal is lining him up to replace Arteta as the Gunners continue to struggle.

Arsenal has just won their last two league games, but their previous poor run of form means that they are still 13th on the league table.

The report says that he has to win their next game against West Brom, else his job will be on the line.

Benitez has a rich CV in English football. He hasn’t won the Premier League yet, but he won the Champions League, FA Cup and other trophies with Liverpool.

He also helped bring back Newcastle United to the Premier League after relegation from the English top flight.

Arteta has been backed by Arsenal and the Spaniard will probably still get some backing when the transfer window reopens, but he will have to prove his worth in the next few games to keep his job.