Arsenal target’s first choice destination named by French news outlet

Arsenal were recently named as the only club to have tabled an offer to sign Houssem Aouar from Lyon this summer, but Juventus is claimed to be his preferred destination.

The midfielder’s stocks have skyrocketed this term after a hugely impressive European campaign, in which he starred in helping his side to reach the semi-final of the Champions League, missing out on a place in the final to Bayern Munich.

Arsenal were recently named as the only club with an official offer for his signature, but a number of other clubs are also linked with an interest, including Juventus, PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Le10Sport states that his preference is to join the Italian champions Juve, although his destination this summer could well depend on who wants him most.

GFFN states that Lyon are eyeing €60 Million this summer for his signature, and I imagine many clubs will baulk as such an asking price following the current world climate after the Coronavirus pandemic.

Lyon want €60m for Houssem Aouar this summer when it is all said & done – buying clubs would have had a better chance on getting that ask down had OL not beaten Juventus, both because of the finances that win brought in & increased exposure for the player to European markets. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 14, 2020

There has been limited rumours of Arsenal’s interest since our supposed offer two weeks ago, which could well mean that Lyon have priced us out of the 22 year-old’s capture, and we may already be eyeing alternative targets.

Dani Ceballos is also believed to be a target, having impressed on loan during the previous season, but we have so far struggled to agree his potential return with Real Madrid as of yet.

Our midfield players last season gave very little goal contributions last term, and while Aouar may not be on his way to the Emirates for next season, a player of his style would be a huge boost to our side.

Could we convince Aouar to snub our rivals and join our exciting squad? Would Arsenal be willing to pay the asking price for a player we need?

Patrick