Arsenal targets former Tottenham kid who wants Premier League return

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Sporting CP’s Marcus Edwards as the attacker eyes a return to the Premier League.

Edwards left Tottenham to move to Portugal in 2019, and that decision has turned out to be a good one for his development.

According to O’Jogo, after spending the last five years in Portugal, Edwards now wants to return to the Premier League. He believes he has gained enough experience to succeed in the English top flight.

Arsenal is continually looking for new talents to bolster their squad, and the report indicates that the 25-year-old is on their radar.

The Gunners are currently in talks to sign several players and have shown interest in some talents at Sporting CP.

However, it remains unclear if Edwards is a priority transfer target for them and whether they will eventually make a move to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Edwards has done well since moving to Portugal, and we have also watched him deliver some fine performances in Europe.

He is 25 now and would be a very experienced backup to have on our bench to battle our attackers for a starting spot.

However, we have to be sure he will deliver before adding him to our group.

ADMIN COMMENT

