Arsenal targets Premier League striker as an alternative to Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney is Arsenal’s primary striker target, and it would not be surprising if the Gunners have already initiated plans to sign him next month. The Brentford striker is currently serving a ban but has been among the top performers in the Premier League during his time with the Bees.

Upon his return, the expectation is that Toney will seamlessly continue his impressive form, showcasing why he is considered one of the best in England. In his absence, Brentford has managed to survive, but they acknowledge that having him on the team would significantly strengthen their position. This realisation could lead them to reconsider selling him next month.

Should Brentford decide against selling him, Arsenal may opt to wait until the summer to secure his signature or explore alternative options. According to The Daily Star, the Gunners have identified Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke as a viable alternative to Toney. Solanke has demonstrated his prowess over the last two seasons, particularly during his impressive stint in the Championship, and appears to have matured into an efficient Premier League striker.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Solanke has looked more than decent in the Premier League this season and could be a good target man who can offer us something different from what we have now.

