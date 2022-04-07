Arsenal targets Real Madrid flop as striker search continues

Arsenal is interested in a move for Luka Jovic as they continue their search for new attackers when the summer transfer opens.

The Gunners could have lost three main attackers in six months by the summer if Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette follow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s lead and leave the Emirates.

This will almost put the club in an attacking emergency and they have started working to avoid such a scenario from happening.

Mikel Arteta’s side remains one of the contenders for a top-four finish, but they will need reinforcements to help them make an impression in the Champions League if they qualify for the competition.

A new report via Sports Witness claims they are now looking to add Jovic to their squad as he struggles in Madrid.

They can sign him for 30m euros from the Spanish club, but he could also be allowed to move to London on an initial loan deal.

The report claims Arteta believes the Serbian can become the next goal machine at the Emirates despite his poor stint at Madrid.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jovic has struggled to replicate the form he showed at Eintracht Frankfurt, which earned him his transfer to Real Madrid.

However, he is not the first player to struggle in the Spanish capital and Arteta can help him get back to his best as he has done with Martin Odegaard.