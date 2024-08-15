Arsenal target’s release clause increases as they delay moving for him

Arsenal has been monitoring Olympic gold medalist Joan García for several months, viewing him as an ideal replacement for Aaron Ramsdale.

The England international could still leave the Emirates before the transfer window closes if clubs show serious interest in acquiring him.

For now, Ramsdale is committed to playing for Arsenal, but that situation could change in the final days of the transfer window.

Arsenal cannot sign another goalkeeper if Ramsdale stays, which has delayed their pursuit of García.

Mikel Arteta’s side is currently focused on other signings and may end up paying more for García when they are ready to move forward.

A report from Mundo Deportivo, as highlighted by Sport Witness, indicates that García’s release clause was initially set at €10 million. However, it has now increased to €15 million, as no club has yet made a move for him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Garcia has been one of the players on our shopping list for several weeks now and we need to step up our interest in his signature while we can.

However, if Ramsdale does not leave, signing a new goalkeeper will make almost no sense.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.