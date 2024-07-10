Arsenal target’s release clause will expire in five days

Euro 2024 top scorer and Arsenal target Dani Olmo has a release clause that expires in five days.

The Spaniard has been in fantastic form for Spain at the Euros, and he was also one of the best players for his club, RB Leipzig, last season.

Injuries have limited Olmo’s playing time, but whenever he steps on the pitch, he makes an impact.

The attacker is now being linked with a move away from his current club, and Arsenal is interested in signing him.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also keen on acquiring him, and he has a release clause worth £52 million.

The release clause is payable by Arsenal and his other suitors, but they might struggle to meet the time frame.

A report in the Daily Mail reveals that the clause expires on the 15th of July, which means his suitors are now racing against time to sign him.

With Spain still competing in the Euros and now in the final, this could also affect his chance of moving clubs.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Olmo is one of the finest attackers in Europe now, and we need to act fast to add him to our squad.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…