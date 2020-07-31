Arsenal target’s representatives in the UK to negotiate his transfer

The representatives of Gabriel Magalhaes are in the UK to negotiate his transfer, according to Sky Sports via Metro.

The defender has been on the radar of Arsenal, Everton, and Manchester United in the Premier League.

He is one of the top stars in the Lille team that won a place in the Champions League at the end of last season.

They didn’t qualify from the group stage of the competition this season, but they made an impression and secured qualification for the Europa League next season.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for him since Mikel Arteta became their manager and the Spaniard is still looking to bolster his defence before next season.

The report claims that he has had a medical with Everton before now, but the Toffees are struggling to reach an agreement with the French side.

Arteta signed Pablo Mari in the last transfer window and he will also welcome William Saliba into his team when the new season commences.

Gabriel would easily replace some of the other defenders at Arsenal if he is signed, and he will cost around £27m claims the same report.

He is also just 22 and will represent a more long-term acquisition with much room for improvement.