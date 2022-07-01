Arsenal targets signing that will help their fans forget about Raphinha snub

Arsenal is monitoring Serge Gnabry, according to 90 Mins, as they move on from their bid to sign Raphinha.

Mikel Arteta is looking for a winger to add to his squad, and he was keen to add the Brazilian to the group.

However, it seems he would move to Chelsea instead, if he remains in the Premier League.

They now have to find an alternative to the Leeds United man, and Gnabry could be brought back to the Emirates.

He spent the start of his senior career on the books of Arsenal before returning to Germany, where he has blossomed.

His current deal with Bayern Munich expires next summer, and the Germans have been struggling to get him to sign a new one.

The report claims Arsenal is following the development closely, and they will pounce to add him to their squad if he becomes available.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is painful to miss out on Raphinha, but Gnabry would be a dream signing for most Arsenal fans.

The story of him returning to the club would be very romantic, but his capabilities make him a player that can take the club to the next level.

Gnabry is a game-changing player, and he could become the difference between making the top four or not for us if he joins.

