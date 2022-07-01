Arsenal targets signing that will help their fans forget about Raphinha snub

Arsenal is monitoring Serge Gnabry, according to 90 Mins, as they move on from their bid to sign Raphinha.
Mikel Arteta is looking for a winger to add to his squad, and he was keen to add the Brazilian to the group.
However, it seems he would move to Chelsea instead, if he remains in the Premier League.
They now have to find an alternative to the Leeds United man, and Gnabry could be brought back to the Emirates.
He spent the start of his senior career on the books of Arsenal before returning to Germany, where he has blossomed.
His current deal with Bayern Munich expires next summer, and the Germans have been struggling to get him to sign a new one.
The report claims Arsenal is following the development closely, and they will pounce to add him to their squad if he becomes available.
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is painful to miss out on Raphinha, but Gnabry would be a dream signing for most Arsenal fans.
The story of him returning to the club would be very romantic, but his capabilities make him a player that can take the club to the next level.
Gnabry is a game-changing player, and he could become the difference between making the top four or not for us if he joins.
Didn’t i read somewhere he wants 300k a week?
@Reggie
Plus Klopp has his eye on him…
I know Liverpool wont give him 300k a week.
But his price tag would make up for that. Raphina costs 65M. He’s 35. That difference would largely make up. And he’s an upgrade to Raphina with more experience and a winner of many trophies.
Can’t we get some common sense reporting for a change. I’m totally fed up with comments like this saying snub, failure etc etc. None of us knows the real strategy or the real environment in which transfers happen. A lot comes unreliably out of the money-hungry mouths of agents. Why is it that Arsenal contributors continually assert management failures. Just for something to say, I expect, without any factual basis.
Then to claim that Gnabry on his own will get Arsenal into the ECL is unsubstantiated daydreaming. Teams get into the ECL. Arteta is trying to build a team after Wenger’s 10-year hiatus. Let him pursue that without blinkered criticism whenever media sources almost cynically choose.
Well said. Although I believe Gnabry would be a great signing for the club.
I still think he’s the best option out there for us, even ahead of Raphina, he’s got some strength and power about him over others, I’d worry about Jesus, Odegaard, Nketiah and Saka breaking down a physical team. I also don’t think he’d pick Liverpool over Arsenal given the choice, CL aside it would only be the wages which would be an issue.
Now that Salah has signed an extension, maybe we should make a concerted push for Gnabry. I’m sure he will have some reservations, since he wasn’t given a real shot during his time here, but maybe he still wants to prove something in our kit. I just worry that he might not like the fact that we can’t offer Champions League and there’s some congestion in his preferred position.
I like this rumour, as Gnabry ticks all the boxes that Mikel wants from his players.
Of course, if he is demanding £300,000 a week, that is absolutely ridiculous and I hope Mikel doesn’t fall into that trap again.
However, by awarding Nketiah that reported £100,000 a week, I suspect Gnabry will assume and ask for double that at the very least.
Someone has recently said that we have improved our transfer strategy (Jimbo?), I can’t see it myself.
Apparently ken he has plenty of big teams after him but all baulking at his wage demands.
That makes sense Reggie – would be an excellent buy, but not anywhere near the reported £300,000 a week.
That would make him three times more valuable than Nketiah……..???
Please come with Gnabry he is a good winger
I would take Gnarby.
If we can add Gnarby, Ruben Neves and Martinez, we are good to go. Martinelli should play as a CF
Neves staying at Wolves apparently. Reported that they priced him out of the market at £75m (and succeeded in doing so).
But… they’re only reports 🙂
Gnabry would be that dream marquee signing but will be very difficult to pull off. However had we qualified for UCL, we would’ve stood half a chance to get him. Being realistic we should look at Emmanuel Dennis or Ismaili Sarr from Watford, who I’m sure we could get for cheap prices.
I just don’t see them taking us up a level we need, if players like Raphina are going to Chelsea, De Jong to Utd, these are the teams we’re fighting… It should be Gnabry, even if he wants 250k a week, on a 5 year deal do it. We also need to get Tielemans over the line and actually I’d prefer Grimaldo as a cheap LB.
Gnabry would be a great signing. Not so sure at the wages he’s asking for though.
If he played as well as he did for Bayern then it’d be worth it, otherwise… another Ozil/Aubameyang 🙁
No chance. Why keep mentioning Gnabry? We cannot afford him and I doubt he wants to return.