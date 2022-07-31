Arsenal target’s social media activity might be a show of interest

Jonathan David has been a long-term target of Arsenal and the Lille striker has also not hidden his admiration for the Gunners and their legend, Thierry Henry.

The Canadian striker is one of the best players in Ligue 1, and he has been tipped to leave his present club.

Reports have continued to link him with a move to other clubs as well, but it seems he is a fan of the Gunners and he will jump at the chance to move to the Emirates if they approach him.

Football London reports that he liked Arsenal’s recent Instagram post announcing the launch of their new third kit.

This is another sign that he follows the club and probably dreams of becoming its player one day.

Just Arsenal Opinion

David has developed well at Lille, and his next step is to join a top club.

However, we have added Gabriel Jesus to our squad in this transfer window, and Eddie Nketiah is a great backup.

That means a move for him might not happen in this transfer window because we have already bolstered our attack.

However, if he waits until next summer, we might need a new attacker and add him to our squad.