Arsenal targets summer move for 40m euros rated La Liga star

Arsenal have already begun planning for the summer transfer window as the Gunners look to ensure the squad remains in strong condition for next season.

Arsenal added several high-quality players to their group last summer and have benefited from those arrivals throughout the current campaign. As a result, they are expected to continue strengthening in key areas ahead of another demanding season.

Arsenal Target La Liga Talent

Several names are reportedly under consideration, and one of them is Brahim Diaz. According to Fichajes, Arsenal are eager to place themselves in a strong position to win the race for the attacker when the season ends.

Diaz remains under contract until 2027, but the report claims Real Madrid have not yet shown major urgency in offering him an extension. That situation has alerted Arsenal and other interested clubs, who are monitoring developments closely.

Transfer Fee Could Be Negotiable

Arsenal are said to be keen to bring Diaz to the Emirates Stadium this summer, with the same report stating that Real Madrid value the forward at 40 million euros. His versatility and technical quality would make him an attractive option for Mikel Arteta’s side.

However, there is also a belief that the asking price could be reduced if Arsenal make a serious approach. Contract circumstances can often influence negotiations, and interested clubs may feel there is room to secure more favourable terms.

Over the coming weeks, Arsenal are expected to finalise their shortlist and identify the players they most want to pursue. Much will depend on budget, competition from rival clubs, and how the current squad evolves once the season concludes.

Diaz could emerge as a realistic option if all parties are willing to negotiate. His experience at a top European club and ability to operate in multiple attacking roles may appeal strongly to Arsenal as they seek greater depth and creativity.

For now, the focus remains on the end of the season, but groundwork for the next campaign is clearly underway. Arsenal will want to build on their recent progress, and targeted additions in the transfer market could prove vital to maintaining that momentum.