Arsenal target’s value keeps rising as they delay making an approach

Arsenal has maintained a long-standing interest in adding Benjamin Šeško to their squad, but the Slovenian might become too expensive for them.

Several clubs have been monitoring the RB Leipzig star in recent months, but Arsenal is determined to win the race for his signature.

After an inconsistent first half of the season, Šeško was in superb form during the second half of the campaign.

The striker has consistently demonstrated that he is more than capable of playing for a bigger club, and Arsenal is eager to secure his services.

However, according to Sports Bild, his value has continued to rise alongside his improving performances.

The report states that since March, his value has increased by 10 million euros, and it is projected to rise even further as Arsenal delays making a move for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sesko has been a standout attacker among the several youngsters constantly making the news in Europe.

He might even explode at Euro 2024, so we risk paying far more if we wait than if we seal the deal before the Euros begin.

However, we also do not have to rush and in the continental showpiece, we might find a better striker to add to our group.

