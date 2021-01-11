Arsenal team news ahead of Crystal Palace match

Arsenal will face Crystal Palace in the Premier League this week, as they look to continue their fine start to this year.

Mikel Arteta’s side has won their last four competitive games since they beat Chelsea 3-1 in the league.

Palace is one team that can cause an upset on any given day and the Gunners will be keen to avoid that.

Ahead of the match, Standard Sports has revealed the Arsenal team news and there is good news from the likes of Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian joined the club at the start of this season, but he has struggled with injuries.

He hasn’t played for them since their match against Tottenham late last year, but the report says that he will be available for the game against the Eagles.

Gabriel Magalhaes has also been out of action with covid-19 for some time now, he will likely be available for the game as well.

Gabriel Martinelli missed Arsenal’s last game with an ankle problem and he will not be available for the Palace game.

Arsenal will have a strong set of players ready for the game and are in a good position to pick up all three points.