Arsenal team news ahead of Liverpool clash

Arsenal has released an update on the fitness level of their players ahead of the Premier League match against Liverpool on Monday.

The Gunners will visit the Reds hoping to maintain their winning start to the Premier League season.

They have already beaten Jurgen Klopp’s men twice this year and they will be looking for the third win and their first win at Anfield against the Reds under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal has been dealing with a number of injury issues and the club has delivered an update on their injured players on their website.

Emile Smith Rowe who injured his right shoulder is now out of the protective sling and expected back in training next week.

Sokratis has recovered from his injured right calf and he will be integrated back into the first team in the coming days.

Kieran Tierney who missed Arsenal’s game against West Ham has recovered from his tight left groin and he is now back in full training.

Cedric Soares who had a problem with his right calf is now ready to join the full training in the coming days.