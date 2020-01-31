Latest Arsenal injury and suspension updates.

The Gunners will be looking for a second consecutive win when they visit Turf More this weekend but is everyone fit and available?

In this article, I run you through the Gunners team and show you who is available for selection and who is not based on info from the clubs official website.

David Luiz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are both available for selection following their respective suspensions; Auba has missed the last three games while Luiz had to sit out the last match.

Calum Chambers and Kieran Tierney are both still out of this game with long term injuries. Chambers is expected to be out for at least six months, while Tierney could be back in contention around March.

Sead Kolasinac strained his thigh in his last game for the club. He reportedly made some good progress this week, but he will still be assessed carefully before he can be named in the team to face the Clarets.

Reiss Nelson will be back in action after the game against Burnley as he is still nursing an injury to his right hamstring.

Shkodran Mustafi suffered a sprained ankle in his last game, but he will not be laid off for long and he is being assessed ahead of this game too.

As for new signing Pablo Mari, I have no idea yet if he will be in the matchday squad and Cedric Soares is reportedly injured and will not be available for a couple of weeks yet but that has to be confirmed by the club.