Arsenal team next season made up of the players that have been linked with them

Arsenal has been linked with a move for a number of players in recent months. As the season comes to an end, rumours linking them with new players have continued to rise.

What if Arsenal finally gets to sign all of the players that have been linked with a move to the Emirates in the different positions, how would the team look? Below is what I think the team would look like.

Bernd Leno

With no one complaining about his performances, Arsenal has hardly been linked with a move for another goalkeeper,

I think the German would still be behind the post next season.

Dayot Upamecano

Upamecano has been a long term target for the Gunners and he is set to decide on his future in the summer.

Should he decide to join the Gunners, he would most likely become an undisputed first-choice centre back at the Emirates.

Evan N’Dicka

N’Dicka has been linked with a move to Arsenal after he continued to star for Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 20 years old is one of the most impressive defenders that has been linked to Arsenal and he could come to the Emirates for a smaller fee given he joined the Germans for just £5.5 million.

Issa Diop

Diop could be one of our best signings should he join as his time in England has been a success since he joined West Ham in 2018.

He primarily plays as a centre back but if Arsenal signs all the players that they are looking to sign, then I believe that he would have to slot in as a right back.

Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella did so well that Getafe exercised the option of signing him permanently before the season even ended.

Joining a new team permanently would, however, not stop him from moving clubs again and he can become Arsenal’s left-back from next season.

Thomas Partey

Partey has been one of the best box-to-box midfielders in Europe this season and Arsenal is keen to take him to England.

The Ghanaian would be an amazing addition to Arsenal and he could become our new Patrick Vieira.

Orkun Kokcu

Kokcu has been linked with a move to Arsenal this season and his transfer seems imminent as the Gunners struggle to play the way Mikel Arteta wants them to play.

He plays as a central midfielder and he should continue in that position at the Emirates.

Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a return to England with Arsenal and the former Liverpool man can become the magician that helps Arsenal to unlock defences.

He was a star for Liverpool and his ability to provide an assist as well as score goals in England should help us get more goals from an attacking midfield next season.

Leon Bailey

Leon Bailey has been linked with a move to Arsenal, should we succeed, he could be our right-winger.

The speedster can beat his man and he has also been scoring goals regularly nowadays.

Antoine Griezmann

Greizmann has been linked with a move to Arsenal too and the Frenchman could become the spark that we need in the attack.

Greizmann has struggled this season but Arteta can bring the best out of him and he should thrive on the left side of a 4-3-3.

Odsonne Edouard

Odsonne Edouard has been scoring goals for fun in Scotland for Celtic and it is only a matter of time before he moves to a more competitive league.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for him recently and if he joins, he could be a long term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.