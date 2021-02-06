Official Arsenal team to face Aston Villa – just two changes and Ryan starts

Both Arsenal and Villa suffered defeats midweek, however, that is where the similarity ends because Dean Smith’s side deserved to lose to an in-form West Ham, whereas Arsenal was very unfortunate to be on the end of a 2-1 defeat away to Wolves.
The first half display by Arsenal against Wolves was probably the best first half they have had all season and a repeat of that today should be enough to see off Villa, however, they have to take their chances today, they cannot afford to be so wasteful against Premier League teams.
To a large extent, the team is picking itself these days because of the good form they are in but of course, there are forced changes today with David Luiz and Bernd Leno absent through suspension due to the red cards they picked up midweek.
This is the team that Mikel Arteta has gone with, let us know in the comments below what you think and whether you would have done anything differently.
🚨 Two changes from Tuesday
🧤 @MatyRyan makes his Arsenal debut
🤝 @biel_m04 partners @RobHolding95#AVLARS
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 6, 2021
Good to See Ryan in goal..
We are assured there now..
COYG
They beat us last time m8!
And their front 3 of Grealish Barkley Watkins who had us on toast are all starting!
Be afraid.
Be VERY afraid.
I’m just worried about Watkins, because he could easily hold our CBs off in their previous meeting. Tierney is unfortunately still unfit, but I hope another great combination from Soares and Pepe
You’re absolutely right about being afraid. The only way to keep villa on the back foot is for us to be constantly on the front foot. I would’ve preferred a fully offensive line up similar to what we have now but including Mari, Odegard and Martinelli in place of Gabriel, Xhaka and Pepe, respectively. Gabriel is way too rash, sometimes too cavalier and makes awful decisions in terms of passing, movement and placement. Watkins is good on and off the ball and very physically strong. Pepe will as usual play his own game ie running up his own arse, trying too much and not releasing the ball while giving very little defensively. If you’re a manager who always wants to hedge your bets, then Xhaka is your man. Always playing the safe 3 yard and sideways pass.
I bet now I’ve said all that Pepe gets a hatrick, Xhaka scores a cracker and Gabby is a man mountain lol😅
Which Gabriel are you talking about?
That’s the strongest lineup we can put out there.
I am happy to see some consistency In the lineup leading to better chemistry and in field understanding
Both teams are strong. Would accept a draw just to get the Wolves game out of our system: Mentally I mean. Of course, prefer 3 points.
This is going to be a test of character as much as ability.
Aubameyang, Martinelli, and Ødegaard are the substitutes I want to see….. I hope we win the game…. COYG!
Odegaard should have started ESR wasn’t sharp last time out, options then to bring Martinelli and Auba on later with the Villa defence a little fatigued. ESR might need a break .
How comes Martinelli isn’t a starter ans appears to be in the bench?
Coldzero who will you drop for Martinelli. I will be waiting for your reply sir.
Good line up
Not Xhakas biggest fan but recently he looks seriously improved. He’s made more tackles over the last few games than I’ve ever seen him make.
Hoping Gabriel can get back to early form, the after effects of Covid can really slow return to fitness.
COYG
Damn it, now you jinxed it! Xhakas gonna get red carded now!
Please let’s not joke with this. I might lose my sh*t if it happens.
Not sure what’s happening with Odegaard,need to get him playing soon otherwise what’s the point of a 6 month loan.
Dennis Suarez 2.0 so far, hopefully that changes.
The question is who can he currently replace in that starting lineup? I’m sure we’d see him sooner or later. I think he was brought just in case ESR got injured not to replace him entirely.
I think the point is rotation to avoid ESR to getting injured/fatigued in the first place. Pointless having someone out of form on the bench to only play when we have no other option.
The best line up we could possibly come up with although I won’t mind a Mari for a slightly rusty Gabriel but wish all the lads well. Ryan, make us proud. Revenge time. And I predict a 3-1 win for the Arsenal
Mari is also rusty having been out a while.
Good line up. I hate this Tierney’s situation. We can’t be fighting at this stage with our best players out.
Must Xhaka and ESR always start games. I still wonder what Arteta learnt from Guardiola. Sometimes he uses Gundogan, Rodri and Debruyne. Sometimes Bernardo Silva, Gundogan and Debruyne, sometimes he uses Mahrez in midfield. Must Xhaka play all matches, why can’t he use Smith, Odeegard and Partey.
Got bad feeling for today think villa will beat us hopefully I’m wrong and we play same as we did against wolves except we take our chances and keep 11 men on the pitch!!
We just need to keep our heads
We’ve rarely been outplayed this season. Almost all of our bad games have had red cards, own goals or harsh VAR decisions.
I really don’t mind losing if we are genuinely outplayed by a better team on the day, it happens.