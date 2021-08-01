Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Arsenal team to face Chelsea today in opening Mind Series game

So, after two reasonably mild pre-season games where we managed to score four goals against two London teams in Millwall and Watford, we now come up against our two biggest local rivals, with Chelsea today and Tottenham in midweek, with half the proceeds going to good causes, which is a much-needed benefit in these troubling times.

 

But we are certainly hoping to see increased fitness levels and a competitive team to carry on our three-game winning run against Chelsea.

 

The Arsenal Women won 2-1 in the warm up, hopefully we can do the same to the men..

 

Anyway here is Arteta’s starting line up and he seems to be quite keen on an entertaining attacking game as well, with Lacazette, Aubameyang, Smith-Rowe and Pepe up front….

 

Partey and Elneny are left to control the midfield, while Ben White is on the bench along with Xhaka, Lokonga and Tavares…

  1. gotanidea says:
    August 1, 2021 at 2:34 pm

    What a nice starting line-up! I wish we had Havertz, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Zouma and Mendy on our side

  2. PJ-SA says:
    August 1, 2021 at 2:45 pm

    If anyone needs a link, Chelsea TV (unfortunately)

    https://1 (dot) vecdn(dot) pw/ch2 (dot) php

    Will find a few more and post

  3. Tom says:
    August 1, 2021 at 2:47 pm

    We have Pepe, lacazette, Auba. and ESR

  4. PJ-SA says:
    August 1, 2021 at 2:47 pm

    1. Tom says:
      August 1, 2021 at 2:47 pm

      Please i need a link

      1. PJ-SA says:
        August 1, 2021 at 3:08 pm

        www (dot) vipleague (dot) lc/2-chelsea-fc-vs-arsenal-fc-live-streaming

  5. Dan kit says:
    August 1, 2021 at 3:00 pm

    http://www.hesgoal.com/news/83965/Arsenal_vs_Chelsea.html

  6. A J says:
    August 1, 2021 at 3:01 pm

    Only at Arsenal.

    We showed William Saliba in the 4 shirt !!!!!!

  7. RW1 says:
    August 1, 2021 at 3:02 pm

    Jesus … 12 days to start of season and we are fielding an 8th place outfit … but hey arteta knows best!!!

  8. MartinelliTheBench says:
    August 1, 2021 at 3:29 pm

    Defence missing like usual….2 v 1 again

  9. PJ-SA says:
    August 1, 2021 at 3:31 pm

    Is Holding aware that he’s a CB? Guys going wondering.

  10. Declan says:
    August 1, 2021 at 3:36 pm

    Ben Whote has left the stadium and on his way back to Brighton😳

    1. MartinelliTheBench says:
      August 1, 2021 at 3:39 pm

      Probably for 10mil buy back knowing us 🤣

  11. Sue says:
    August 1, 2021 at 3:41 pm

    How impressive has Partey been? And now he’s injured… ffs

    1. PJ-SA says:
      August 1, 2021 at 3:47 pm

      No idea how we do it but we are unrivaled at creating injury prone players.

  12. Skills1000 says:
    August 1, 2021 at 3:42 pm

    Thomas Partey staying fit this new season is key. He has to be managed properly to avoid long term injuries

    1. Declan says:
      August 1, 2021 at 3:47 pm

      Partey gone off injured and now they have done Tierney!

    2. ArsenalWhy says:
      August 1, 2021 at 3:47 pm

      Partey is too injury prone to rely on for an entire season. Hopefully we have someone just as good for backup.

