Arsenal team to face Chelsea today in opening Mind Series game

So, after two reasonably mild pre-season games where we managed to score four goals against two London teams in Millwall and Watford, we now come up against our two biggest local rivals, with Chelsea today and Tottenham in midweek, with half the proceeds going to good causes, which is a much-needed benefit in these troubling times.

But we are certainly hoping to see increased fitness levels and a competitive team to carry on our three-game winning run against Chelsea.

The Arsenal Women won 2-1 in the warm up, hopefully we can do the same to the men..

Anyway here is Arteta’s starting line up and he seems to be quite keen on an entertaining attacking game as well, with Lacazette, Aubameyang, Smith-Rowe and Pepe up front….

Partey and Elneny are left to control the midfield, while Ben White is on the bench along with Xhaka, Lokonga and Tavares…