Here is my Arsenal team to face Man City at Wembley – What is yours?

Arsenal will face Manchester City in the FA Community Shield on Sunday. The Gunners have already won it (the Community Shield) under Mikel Arteta, so there is faith that he can lead his team to do what Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp have done in the previous two seasons: deny Pep Guardiola the Shield.
Arsenal will have a good chance of winning the Community Shield if Arteta fields his strongest starting lineup. So, what kind of lineup could Arteta field to deliver Guardiola his first blow of the season?
Defence
In the meantime, Aaron Ramsdale’s starting spot in between the sticks is secured but could come under threat if David Raya signs as a new Arsenal player.
Jurrien Timber replaces Ben White at right back in Mikel Arteta’s defence, leaving the Englishman on the bench. Arteta may do so in order to determine whether the Dutch international is worthy of playing in the Premier League. Arsenal’s back four should be completed by Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, and Kieran Tierney.
Midfielders
Only Martin Odegaard is certain to start. So everyone is curious to see how Arteta will set up his midfield, with Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Thomas Partey all vying for a starting spot.
To be safe against the Citizens, Declan Rice and Thomas Partey could start alongside Odegaard, with Rice continuing to play in his new role as an attacking midfielder but time and again dropping to help out Partey.
Attack
Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka will undoubtedly begin in the wings. With Jesus out injured, Nketiah, who recently shone against Monaco, stealing the show in that match with a spectacular strike and being a nuisance to the Monaco defence, could be given a chance to lead the attack.
Can this lineup grab a big win versus City?
My prediction for Arteta’s starting XI, with Timber cutting inside to play left-DM when we have the ball:
…….………….……. Ramsdale
………. White .… Saliba …. Magalhaes
…………….. Partey ……..… Timber
Saka . Odegaard . Havertz . Martinelli
………………………. Nketiah
Trossard was productive in pre-season, but Arteta might want to use Martinelli’s pace to exploit Man City’s high defensive line
Rice also played well in Xhaka’s position, but the gaffer might want a left-footed AM like Havertz, Vieira or Zinchenko to make more accurate crosses from the left wing
Gai, I agree with this formation. But since we can only use one inverted full back, I will prefer JTimber on the right to handle dangerous Grealish.
And then Rice to give pathey a big support against a City very good at ball possession. Havertz doesn’t have that physicality like Rice . Considering how Trossard played against City in FA cup last season at Ethihad and also against Baccelona , I take Trossard over Matinelli. Matinelli pacey runs may not work if Walker is selected for City.
But Trossard trickery could be the difference. Hope Arteta gets his selection right Havertz at some point in the game can come in for Saka.
We need a good result here, it will be good for our psyche and how we kick on
—————–Ramsdale
White-Saliba-Magahlese-Timber/Tierney
—————–Rice——-Partey
Saka—-Odegaard/ Havertz—-Martinelli
——————–Tossard
The seven most important games that Arsenal needs to win and lift the big jug.
To win here and the season opening six games,
Ramsdale
White Saliba Gabriel Timber
Partey
Odegaard Havertz
Saka Nketiah Martinelli
I would prefer to see Trossard down the middle and Rice instead of Havertz.