Here is my Arsenal team to face Man City at Wembley – What is yours?

Arsenal will face Manchester City in the FA Community Shield on Sunday. The Gunners have already won it (the Community Shield) under Mikel Arteta, so there is faith that he can lead his team to do what Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp have done in the previous two seasons: deny Pep Guardiola the Shield.

Arsenal will have a good chance of winning the Community Shield if Arteta fields his strongest starting lineup. So, what kind of lineup could Arteta field to deliver Guardiola his first blow of the season?

Defence

In the meantime, Aaron Ramsdale’s starting spot in between the sticks is secured but could come under threat if David Raya signs as a new Arsenal player.

Jurrien Timber replaces Ben White at right back in Mikel Arteta’s defence, leaving the Englishman on the bench. Arteta may do so in order to determine whether the Dutch international is worthy of playing in the Premier League. Arsenal’s back four should be completed by Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, and Kieran Tierney.

Midfielders

Only Martin Odegaard is certain to start. So everyone is curious to see how Arteta will set up his midfield, with Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Thomas Partey all vying for a starting spot.

To be safe against the Citizens, Declan Rice and Thomas Partey could start alongside Odegaard, with Rice continuing to play in his new role as an attacking midfielder but time and again dropping to help out Partey.

Attack

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka will undoubtedly begin in the wings. With Jesus out injured, Nketiah, who recently shone against Monaco, stealing the show in that match with a spectacular strike and being a nuisance to the Monaco defence, could be given a chance to lead the attack.

Can this lineup grab a big win versus City?



Daniel O

