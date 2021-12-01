Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Will Arteta choose an attacking line up at Old Trafford?

Predicted lineup of Arsenal ahead of Manchester United clash

Mikel Arteta takes his team to Old Trafford in the mid-week clash against Michael Carrick’s Manchester United.

Ralf Rangnick not being able to manage the game against Arsenal will definitely be looked as a boost by the club’s faithful. Everybody knows that new manager bounce is pretty real. Thus, the Gunners could have been unfortunate.

Regardless, winning at Old Trafford Is something the North London outfit have found extremely difficult. In the past 16 years, Arsenal have won just twice in the league at the Red Devils’ fortress.

Despite the United team being in a bit of a mess, Arteta’s men need to be at their best to have a good chance of coming home with three points.

But what’s the best line-up the club manager should go with?

Seeing Aaron Ramsdale between the posts is becoming quite a theme now. Having been one of Arsenal’s best players this season, his place is in least danger.

Nuno Tavares is the only player who has been able to break the back four’s partnership of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel and Kieran Tierney.

His entry was helped by Tierney’s injury, and most fans expected the Scotsman to be back after his recovery. However, the young full-back has taken his opportunity in the best possible manner.

The night at Anfield wasn’t nice but Arteta stuck with him for the match against Newcastle United, and he justified his boss’ trust on him.

But the match against United comes just five days after the previous weekend’s clash so I expect Arteta to pick Tierney.

And in the end, any left back would have a hard time keeping Tierney out of the team, let alone a 21-year-old Tavares, who’s still in his debut season in the Premier League.

The partnership of Thomas Partey and Albert Sambi Lokonga was solid against Eddie Howe’s men. Thus, there is no need to change what’s not been broken.

With Bukayo Saka apparently injured, the fans might question who’s the best option available off the bench. Some might say it’s Nicolas Pepe while others will point out that Gabriel Martinelli deserves a chance.

Some fans are a bit more optimistic…

Majority of fans would agree that the latter’s case is stronger than the former’s. The Ivorian has largely struggled to have a major impact, excluding a few purple patches.

And I am in a boat who feels that he should be sold because I believe he will struggle to have a genuine impacts for long durations of time in the future too.

I expect Martin Odegaard to start in Manchester, even though he was pretty sloppy in the first half against Newcastle. Maybe he needed a match to sharpen his match skills.

And if it doesn’t work out then, obviously, we can sub the Norwegian off. On the left-hand side Emile Smith Rowe should be expected to retain his place.

At the top, I would go with Alexander Lacazette. Club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hasn’t looked his previous self in front of goal, and I think he needs some time off.

Meanwhile Lacazette has been a breath of fresh air, despite his contractual situation. Leaders like him are hard to find and thus I would also give him the captain’s armband.

I would not be against choosing an attacking quartet of Martinelli, Smith Rowe and Pepe, with Lacazette leading the line.

They have the ability to create havoc at United’s perch. At the same time, I believe it’s highly unlikely that Arteta will pick that lineup.

But all my prayers this week will be directed at Bukayo Saka. I am just hoping to see his face in the starting 11 come Thursday.

A quartet of Martinelli, Smith Rowe, Saka and Lacazette is more exciting. In Lacazette, the young guns have someone who can hold the play while can also link up with great effectiveness.

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tierney

Partey Lokonga

Martinelli Odegaard Smith Rowe

Lacazette

Yash Bisht

Posted by

8 Comments

  1. gotanidea says:
    December 1, 2021 at 9:09 am

    I predict Arteta will keep the winning line-up. If Saka is injured, he’d likely reward Martinelli with a rare start in the RW position

  2. Shortboygooner says:
    December 1, 2021 at 9:21 am

    I think this is the real test to see how much steel we actually have. If we walk away with a win arteta has earned my respect back. A draw and the jury is still out. A loss and actually we still have a heck of alot to do.

    Utd are in bad shape for their standards which let’s be honest is one of the highest. At the moment I still fancy utd against anyone not in the top 6 so it will be a good test of where we are.

    1. Ginnie says:
      December 1, 2021 at 1:26 pm

      Unless our midfield freeze like the liverpool game. I don’t see why we cannot beat manu

  3. fairfan says:
    December 1, 2021 at 9:49 am

    Arteta has used 13 starters 14 if you include Xhaka first 3 games.
    Ramsdale
    Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tierney/Tavares
    Partey Lokonga Odegaard ESR Saka
    Lacazette Aubameyang.
    Pepe and Martinelli occasional subs.
    I doubt Arteta will go beyond the 13 regular starters and use the same subs as usual.
    The outcome depends on what United team turns up

  4. gunnerforlife says:
    December 1, 2021 at 10:29 am

    I agree with the line up except for Odegard. I would put ESR in the position just behind the striker and Pepe and Martinelli on the flanks on either side of Laca. Also I agree Tierney must play instead of Tavares for his big match experience and he is better defensively. Arsenal must go for a win.
    Ramsdale
    Tomi White Gabriel Tierney
    Partey ASL
    Pepe ESR Martinelli
    Laca

  5. Dan kit says:
    December 1, 2021 at 10:38 am

    Ramsdale
    Tomi white Gabriel Tavares
    AMN partey Lokonga
    Martinelli Auba ESR

  6. Longbenark says:
    December 1, 2021 at 11:18 am

    Arteta would probably use a 4-3-3 formation against the Red Devils,
    We need to avoid falling victims of high lines like Chelsea,

    Ramsdale

    Tomi white Gabriel Tavares

    Partey Lokonga Smith-Rowe

    Martinelli Lacazette Pepe

  7. Stockholm says:
    December 1, 2021 at 11:28 am

    Ramsdale
    White Gabriel Tierney
    Tomi Partey Lokonga Tavares
    Martinelli ESR
    Laca

