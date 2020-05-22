Arsenal tease fans over Santi Cazorla return

All Arsenal fans were hoping to see Santi Cazorla play one more time for the Gunners at the end of Arsene Wenger’s reign at the Emirates, but despite having nearly recovered from his horrific two-year injury, fans were not granted their wish to say a proper goodbye to our little Spanish maestro.

But he still insisted he wanted to carry on playing and he has had a successful couple of seasons back at Villarreal in La Liga, playing 75 games and scoring 19 goals, and even earning a recall to the Spain national side, despite reaching the grand old age of 35.

Now his contract is up at Villarreal, and he is planning his next move, and keeping in mind that just a couple of weeks ago, Santi said: ‘I don’t know what my legacy is [at Arsenal],’ Cazorla told Vamos as quoted by the Metro.

‘You have to ask the fans, but I want to thank everyone.

‘I don’t know what I will do next, maybe a coach, maybe a sports director, but I would like to come back.’

So, could he be coming back alongside Arteta, his old mate and compatriot? Well, Arsenal fans certainly think it is possible after seeing this enigmatic tweet from the club’s official account…..

So what do you make of this? Could he be coming back or are Arsenal just teasing the fans?