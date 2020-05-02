Arsenal teenage target backed to thrive in the Premier League

Former Man Utd defender Jaap Stam has backed Arsenal target and Feyenoord midfielder, Orkun Kokcu to thrive in the Premier League.

Reports have linked the 19-year-old with a move to Arsenal ahead of the next transfer window and there are doubts about his ability to cut it in the Premier League if he moves to the Emirates.

However, Stam who helped to develop the midfielder when he was his manager last year claims that the Turkish youth international is one of the best midfielders in the Netherlands.

He added that the teenager might need time to adjust to the Premier League, but he would eventually come good for any team he joins in the competition.

‘He has the ability. He is a player who has the personality to want to improve, he always wants to do better,’ Stam said to Goal.

‘He’s never happy with himself, he’s disappointed if he doesn’t score, or his passes aren’t good enough.

‘He would need to adjust because the step to Arsenal and the Premier League is totally different when you compare it to Holland.’

‘The pace of the game, the quality, the intensity is a lot higher.’

‘When I joined Feyenoord, he hadn’t played a lot because everyone said he was too young,’ Stam added.

‘I put him in the first team and let him play most of the games, I trusted him and saw a lot of ability in him. Now he’s proving himself in Holland and is one of the best midfield players in the country.’

The midfielder has broken into the Feyenoord first team this season and according to Goal, Mikel Arteta believes that he can play an important role in the Arsenal team next season.

The Gunners face competition for his signature, but the lure of playing in the Premier League could help Arsenal win the race.