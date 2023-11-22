Arsenal teenage target makes a decision on his future

Arsenal’s pursuit of Ousmane Diomande in January has suffered a setback, with the Sporting Club defender reportedly having no intention of changing clubs mid-season.

While Arsenal has expressed interest in Diomande over the past few months, they were unable to reach an agreement with his current club in the summer. Despite earlier reports suggesting a potential move to the Emirates, the defender has decided to extend his contract with Sporting Club in Portugal.

According to a report on Sport Witness, Diomande has made it clear that he has no plans to switch clubs in the January transfer window. As a result, Arsenal may need to reconsider their options and potentially revisit their interest in the defender in the summer, as he is not open to changing clubs midway through the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Diomande is still just 19, so he knows he has time and does not have to rush decisions about his future.

This is a blow, but if we return in the summer, he will be even more developed as a player.

