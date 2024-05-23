Arsenal teenager is attracting the attention of Turkish club

Arsenal youngster Reuell Walters could be on the move in the coming weeks after catching the eye of Turkish club Goztepe.

The 19-year-old has been a standout player in the club’s youth teams, but he is not confident about breaking into their senior side and is running down his contract.

He would be a free agent at the end of next month, and several clubs in England are showing interest in his signature.

Goztepe is one of them, with Fotospor claiming they are serious about signing the English youngster.

They consider him one of the finest talents they have scouted and hope to lure him with the promise of first-team football.

Arsenal will not stand in his way and have shown little interest in keeping him, so they will not offer him a new deal.

Walters now has to decide if he is ready to leave England and start a new life in Turkey or if he would prefer to join a team closer to home.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Walters has no hope of making our first team in the next few seasons, so the best solution for everyone is for him to leave the club.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…