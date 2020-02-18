Arsenal teenager refuses to confirm if he wants to stay at Arsenal

Bukayo Saka refuses to commit his long-term future to Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka is currently focused on playing for Arsenal but the 18 years old cannot commit his future to the Gunners because he is not in charge of negotiations.

Saka has been a revelation for Arsenal this season and he continued his fine run of form with an assist in their match against Newcastle over the weekend.

He has shown a maturity that is beyond his age and he looks to be heading for the top of the game.

He, however, has just 18 months left on his current Arsenal contract that pays him just £3k per week.

Liverpool and Manchester United have been targeting him and the Premier League duo is reportedly monitoring his situation at the Emirates.

Speaking about his future recently, Saka claimed that he is just focused on playing for Arsenal and he is letting his parents and his agent negotiate the best deal for him.

“I just leave all that stuff to my agent and my parents,” he said as quoted by the Express.

“I just enjoy my football and play my football.

“Do I want to stay? Like I said it’s for my agent. They’re sorting it out.

“Of course I’m enjoying my football, enjoying playing under the new coach so we’ll see what happens.”

I have to say that his comments are a little worrying, he was asked outright if he wanted to stay and he never said yes, he simply diverted the question on to his agent.

He could have said yes but my agent is handling it but he never did.