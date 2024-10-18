Arsenal teenager reveals a heartwarming gesture from Saka

Bukayo Saka is a hero to Arsenal fans and academy players alike, having risen through the ranks at Hale End to become one of their own.

Now a global superstar, Saka is also an important leader at the Emirates.

His journey from the academy to the first team gives him a unique understanding of what it takes to make it at the club, making him an ideal role model for young players in the academy.

One promising talent currently coming through the ranks is Samuel Onyekachukwu, who recently had the opportunity to train with the Arsenal first team.

Initially, the experience of being around global stars left him feeling shy and star-struck, but Saka helped him feel more at ease with a kind gesture.

He was speaking about his time training with the senior team, he said, as quoted by Express Sports:

“There was this funny moment when I was in the ice bath and Saka walked in.

“He joked that I needed to get my whole body in, and we ended up doing the ice bath together for about 10 minutes. He told me how he used to be nervous and shy when he first arrived, but he encouraged me to be confident and believe in myself, which meant a lot to me.”

Saka is one of the best role models every player in our academy needs as they start their journey towards becoming world-class players and regulars at the senior level.

