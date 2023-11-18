Arsenal teenager scores ten goals in U16 game against Liverpool

Arsenal has a new hero in their youth team as Chido Obi-Martin scored ten times for the U16 side against Liverpool.

The Gunners boast a vibrant youth setup with several exciting young players in their ranks.

The latest name to watch is Obi-Martin, following his remarkable display in that game, as reported by Arsenal Youth.

The 15-year-old has already featured for the Gunners’ U19 and U21 sides, establishing a notable presence within the club.

A Denmark youth international, the report claims he participated in the U16 game because the U18 team did not have a match this weekend.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Chido Obi-Martin has every reason to develop at Arsenal and will be inspired by the careers of the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, who all got promoted to the first team.

We have a thriving academy and Obi-Martin is a player to watch. If he keeps delivering top performances for the team as he has in that game, we will surely see him in the first team soon.

But he must not let that performance go to his head and has to keep working hard on his game.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…