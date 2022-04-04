Marcelo Flores has been called up to the first-team squad to take on Crystal Palace tonight, as confirmed by the Arsenal youngster’s father.
The 18 year-old scored a screamer on international duty with Mexico Under 20s, when he cut in from the left flank before unleashing his shot from distance.
While we would love to believe that it was his performances alone that had seen him earn his call-up to the senior side, it appears as though one of Bukayo Saka or Gabriel Martinelli could be set to miss out, with the Englishman having trained very little since recovering from Covid-19, and with the Brazilian returning late from international duty.
Nonetheless, it is still an achievement for Flores to be selected ahead of a number of his team-mates, many of whom are older than his 18 years, and we will now have to see if he gets his chance on the field.
So proud and excited with the first call up of @marceloflores with the first team @arsenal
Good luck son ❤️ you’ve been preparing all your life for moments like this #Flor3s
— Ruben Flores ⚽️ (@Ruboflores) April 3, 2022
Flores has shown plenty of promise thus far, enough to earn him a senior debut for the senior Mexico team at his young age, despite not having made his senior debut at club level, and he could well get his chance to prove why he has been tipped to be the next youngster to break through into the senior setup.
Patrick
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Great for Flores and hope he lives upto the expectations. That said, it is worrying that either Martinelli or Saka will be unavailable we need all our main players fit and firing for the run in.
Certainly hope Flores can kick on but its early days.
Players don’t always have to go on loan to fulfill their potential…i think arsenal is trying to speed up his development so he can be involved with Mexico in Qatar which is not the worst idea…I believe both him and Omari Hutchinson are ready for a first team roll without loans just like saka and martinelli
Interestingly the super computer has predicted Arsenal has a 96% probability of top 4.
As long as we beat Leeds Brighton and Everton
we should be right
If one doesn’t play, then either Saka and Rowe or Martinelli-Rowe on the wings, which combination will be more effective?