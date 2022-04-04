Marcelo Flores has been called up to the first-team squad to take on Crystal Palace tonight, as confirmed by the Arsenal youngster’s father.

The 18 year-old scored a screamer on international duty with Mexico Under 20s, when he cut in from the left flank before unleashing his shot from distance.

While we would love to believe that it was his performances alone that had seen him earn his call-up to the senior side, it appears as though one of Bukayo Saka or Gabriel Martinelli could be set to miss out, with the Englishman having trained very little since recovering from Covid-19, and with the Brazilian returning late from international duty.

Nonetheless, it is still an achievement for Flores to be selected ahead of a number of his team-mates, many of whom are older than his 18 years, and we will now have to see if he gets his chance on the field.

So proud and excited with the first call up of @marceloflores with the first team @arsenal Good luck son ❤️ you’ve been preparing all your life for moments like this #Flor3s — Ruben Flores ⚽️ (@Ruboflores) April 3, 2022

Flores has shown plenty of promise thus far, enough to earn him a senior debut for the senior Mexico team at his young age, despite not having made his senior debut at club level, and he could well get his chance to prove why he has been tipped to be the next youngster to break through into the senior setup.

Patrick