Arsenal tell Newcastle how much it will cost them to land England man

Arsenal has told Newcastle United that they will need to stump up £25 million if they are serious about signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles, according to the Sun.

The Magpies have become the latest team to show interest in the 23-year-old after Arsenal made him available for transfer.

He made his breakthrough from the Arsenal academy in the 2014/2015 season and he has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the Gunners.

He has been in fine form lately and he won the Man of the Match award for his performance against Liverpool in the Community Shield on Saturday.

His fine showing in that game also earned him a place in the senior England national team.

Mikel Arteta seems to like him as he has played him in some big games, but the Gunners have other transfer targets like Thomas Partey and selling Maitland-Niles will help them raise some cash.

Wolves are the other Premier League side that wants the Englishman, but their bid of around £15 million has been rejected by Arsenal recently.

The Gunners know he is valuable and they are holding out for their £25 million valuation of him.

If the Gunners don’t get as much money as they want, he might remain at the Emirates this season.