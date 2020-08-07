Arsenal tell one of their academy graduates to prepare to be sold

Arsenal has told Ainsley Maitland-Niles that he will be made available for transfers this summer, according to the Telegraph.

The midfielder come defender has been a mainstay in Mikel Arteta’s side towards the end of the season.

He starred as the Gunners beat Chelsea to win the FA Cup and secure a spot in next season’s Europa League.

However, he hasn’t exactly established himself as a member of the club’s first team as he is usually just brought in to do a job when a player in that particular position is unavailable.

Despite not being a key member of the team, the report claims that Arteta will want to keep him.

The club, however, needs to make enough money available for Arteta to play around in the transfer market and they have decided to transfer-list him to see how much money they can recoup from his sale.

Arteta’s plan for this transfer window remains unclear, but the Spaniard will want to at least improve on his defence and midfield as both positions have emerged as problem spots for him so far.

Gabriel of Lille has been linked, while Thomas Partey remains their top midfield target. Whether they will be able to sign both players remains to be seen.