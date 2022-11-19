Arsenal tell their sponsors the future of their top man is sorted

According to a report, Arsenal is confident Bukayo Saka will sign a new deal with them and has even related the information to their sponsors.

The attacker is now one of their key men and has been in top shape in this campaign.

This has been a superb season for Mikel Arteta’s men, who sit at the top of the Premier League table by five points.

It means they will be league leaders by Christmas and their sponsors are happy to be associated with them.

However, Saka’s contract is running out and they worry he might not extend his deal to stay with them.

But Football Insider understands the Gunners have assured their partners that Saka is staying.

Both parties are talking and the club believes it is just a matter of time before he extends his stay with them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is one of our most important players, and we must keep him in the squad.

It will be tricky because other clubs want him and he might demand a huge pay raise, but Saka is worth whatever he asks us.

He needs to be a one-club man and we can get that much commitment from him with a good offer.

