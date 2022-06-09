Arsenal tell youngster they want to give him a new deal

William Saliba has been an Arsenal player since 2019, but it is shocking to learn that he hasn’t played for their senior team yet.

The defender has spent most of his time on their books out on loan, and he came of age in the just-concluded campaign.

Arsenal sent him to Olympique Marseille, and he developed into a superb centre-back.

His performances for the French club saw him earn his first France caps, and he is now one of the players who could be on the plane to the next World Cup.

Arsenal is now facing pressure to either make him a key member of their first team or sell him.

L’Equipe says Mikel Arteta’s side has finally decided to keep him, and he would be an important member of the team in the next campaign.

The Gunners believe in him so much that they have also informed him that they intend to hand him a contract extension.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has come of age, and he needs to get his time at Arsenal when he returns.

With two years left on his current deal, we could lose him soon if he doesn’t feel the club trusts him.

Before he puts pen to paper on a new contract, he would need to have gotten some first-team minutes, and Arsenal will be keen to give that to him.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The Transfer Show: Could Scamacca be a good alternative to Gabriel Jesus for Arsenal?

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section