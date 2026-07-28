Arsenal tells German club to pay €18 million for their loanee

Hamburger SV continue to push for the permanent signing of Fabio Vieira this summer following his impressive loan spell with the club last season. The Bundesliga side are eager to bring the Portuguese midfielder back, but Arsenal have reportedly made their valuation clear.

Vieira played a key role during his loan spell as Hamburger performed well after securing promotion back to the German top flight. His displays made him one of the club’s standout performers, and they have since been working towards completing a permanent transfer.

Arsenal set transfer valuation

Vieira is unlikely to receive regular playing opportunities in the current Arsenal squad, and the Gunners are prepared to allow him to leave during the current transfer window if a suitable agreement can be reached.

The Portuguese midfielder is also keen on returning to Hamburger after enjoying a successful spell with the German club. He reportedly believes it is the ideal environment to continue his development and has informed Arsenal that he would welcome a return this summer.

The two clubs must now find common ground before any deal can be completed. While the player’s desire to rejoin Hamburger could help negotiations, an agreement on the transfer fee remains the key obstacle.

Hamburger face financial challenge

According to Bulinews, Arsenal have set an asking price of €18 million for Vieira and are insisting that Hamburger meet their valuation before any transfer can be finalised.

That figure is reportedly considered too high by the German club, making negotiations more complicated as they continue their efforts to secure the midfielder permanently.

Despite the financial gap between the two clubs, Hamburger remain interested in completing the transfer after Vieira’s successful loan spell. Arsenal, meanwhile, appear determined to maintain their valuation and are not prepared to lower their demands at this stage.

The coming weeks are likely to determine whether the clubs can reach a compromise. If Hamburger are unable to meet Arsenal’s asking price, Vieira’s future could remain unresolved as the transfer window continues, despite the player’s reported desire to return to the Bundesliga club.

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