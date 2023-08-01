Arsenal tells highly-rated youngster to find a new club

Arsenal has given the green light to promising young talent, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, allowing him to leave the club on loan during this transfer window. The talented striker is highly regarded and seen as one of the exciting prospects emerging from the Emirates academy, with hopes that he could eventually break into the first team in the near future.

Arsenal has a reputation for providing opportunities to young players to develop and thrive. However, the current setup at the Emirates offers limited chances for grooming, which is why it has been decided that Butler-Oyedeji’s development would be better served by leaving the club temporarily.

Football Insider reports that several teams have shown interest in the young striker, and the Gunners have informed him that he can pursue a loan move to further his career. This move is intended to provide him with valuable playing time and experience to aid his progress and increase his chances of returning to Arsenal as a more seasoned and mature player in the future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Butler-Oyedeji has an exciting future ahead of him and needs a loan move in this campaign to develop.

At 20, he should be closer to a first-team spot at the Emirates than he is at the moment.

If he leaves on loan and it is successful, he could stake a claim for a first-team place in the next campaign, just like Folarin Balogun has done so far.

However, he has to join a team that will commit to fielding him in many games to build momentum.

