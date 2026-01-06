Arsenal tells promising youngster that he can leave this month

Maldini Kacurri has returned to Arsenal following his loan spell at Morecambe, and expectations are growing that his time at the club is nearing its conclusion. The 20-year-old has been regarded as one of the club’s strongest academy graduates in recent seasons, earning praise for his commitment and determination to progress into senior football. Despite his efforts, the pathway into Arsenal’s first team remains extremely challenging.

The club’s ambition to win major honours has shaped its recruitment and selection strategy, with a clear emphasis on elite-level performers. Arsenal have endured a lengthy period without league titles and other major trophies, and the pressure to deliver success has intensified. As a result, patience with long-term development at the first team level has become increasingly limited.

Loan development and recall

To support the progression of young players, Arsenal frequently send academy graduates out on loan to gain valuable experience. Kacurri spent the first half of the current campaign at Morecambe, where he featured regularly and benefited from consistent match exposure. His recall has prompted speculation about his future, although it is understood that the decision was not linked to immediate first-team requirements.

The recall instead appears to be part of a wider assessment of his long-term prospects at the club. While his development has been steady, the current competitive demands within the squad leave little room for extended integration periods.

Future away from the Emirates

According to Football Insider, Arsenal have informed Kacurri that he does not have a future at the club. He has reportedly been advised that he may leave on loan again if that option is preferable, or depart permanently should a suitable offer be received. This clarity allows the player and his representatives to explore opportunities that align with his career ambitions.

With this direction now established, Kacurri and his entourage are expected to assess potential destinations in the coming weeks. A permanent move could provide him with stability and a clearer pathway to regular senior football. While his Arsenal journey may be drawing to a close, his time in the academy and on loan has laid a foundation for the next stage of his professional career.