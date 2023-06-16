Arsenal tells suitors Balogun is worth £40million and will not accept loan offers

According to reports, Arsenal is open to the idea of selling Folarin Balogun in the current transfer window, as several clubs express interest in the striker following his successful loan spell at Reims last season.

Balogun was loaned out to the French club to gain valuable playing time, but his performances exceeded expectations during his time in Ligue 1.

While Arsenal competed with the players available to them and came close to winning the league, Balogun left a lasting impression at Reims and has become highly regarded.

Despite his promising displays, Arsenal currently does not have specific plans for Balogun, and the Daily Mail reports that Inter Milan is showing serious interest in acquiring his services.

Aware of the various suitors vying for his signature, Arsenal has set a valuation of £40 million for Balogun. Additionally, the report indicates that the Gunners are not willing to entertain loan offers and instead hope to secure an outright sale.

This suggests that Arsenal is open to parting ways with Balogun permanently, capitalising on the interest surrounding the player.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun was in superb form last season, but he might not do well for us in the Premier League because the quality of the French top flight is not the same as that of England.

This is why our best line of action is to offload him for a good fee and we can achieve it in this transfer window before the next term.

