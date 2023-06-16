Arsenal tells suitors Balogun is worth £40million and will not accept loan offers

According to reports, Arsenal is open to the idea of selling Folarin Balogun in the current transfer window, as several clubs express interest in the striker following his successful loan spell at Reims last season.
Balogun was loaned out to the French club to gain valuable playing time, but his performances exceeded expectations during his time in Ligue 1.
While Arsenal competed with the players available to them and came close to winning the league, Balogun left a lasting impression at Reims and has become highly regarded.
Despite his promising displays, Arsenal currently does not have specific plans for Balogun, and the Daily Mail reports that Inter Milan is showing serious interest in acquiring his services.
Aware of the various suitors vying for his signature, Arsenal has set a valuation of £40 million for Balogun. Additionally, the report indicates that the Gunners are not willing to entertain loan offers and instead hope to secure an outright sale.
This suggests that Arsenal is open to parting ways with Balogun permanently, capitalising on the interest surrounding the player.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Balogun was in superb form last season, but he might not do well for us in the Premier League because the quality of the French top flight is not the same as that of England.
This is why our best line of action is to offload him for a good fee and we can achieve it in this transfer window before the next term.
Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.
Sell Balogun to West Ham or Brighton they both need strikers.
Am not sure this lad will be sold though for PR reasons, he will be tested in preseason then a decision will be made to throw him in at the deep end or return on loan to further his development.
That’s my opinion on what will happen in regards to the kid
I disagree . I say he will be sold as we need the money to cover incoming transfers. I do think he is probably worth close to £40 mill in todays mad money transfer world though.
IMO, he will DEFINITELY not be kept for our Prem team as he is not the TYPE of striker WE need.
It’s a shame we aren’t in the market for a top top forward (Havertz does not count ) teams figured us out at the back end of the season and we had no plan B to talk about ,personally would love to see a power house forward come in but that’s not going to happen it seems .
You were all saying that Arsenal valued Balogan at £30 million only a week ago, when I was telling everyone that Arsenal had valued him at £40 million. The same people were saying Westham turned down a bid of £80 million from Arsenal, when I told you all it was in fact £70 million “after” addons. Next week, like Balogan’s valuation, will be proved right about RICE’s valuation by Arsenal is £70 million NOT the £80 million bid, reported by Westham supporters.So Watch this space, he will be at Arsenal this year or next year for free, because of the one year extention being voided once West ham transfer listed him and he accepted. Contract Law. Nice !
He has a one year extra extension that can be triggered by wet spam, so it is equivalent too two years left on his contract.
Napoli are interested in Balogan. Due to being unable to offer Victor Osimhen an extension on his contract because of the legal requirements of the stability decree. Therefore as I mention last week and you all said wishful thinking, I wouldn’t be surprised if Arsenal offer Balogen plus £60 million in a swap deal as Napoli value Osimhen at £100 million. Watch this space. Nice!