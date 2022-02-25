Arsenal tempting Real Madrid star with an impressive salary

Marco Asensio is the subject of interest from Arsenal, and they have ramped up their interest in him.

The Spaniard currently plays for Real Madrid, and he has been a key player for them.

He is known for scoring some stunning goals and could bring that to the Emirates.

Arsenal is looking to bolster their attack at the end of this season and they could add Asensio to the group.

The Spanish journalist, Eduardo Inda reveals in a recent interview that the Gunners and Liverpool are looking to land him.

He claims they are offering him a better salary than what he is getting from Real Madrid where his current deal expires in 2023.

“Asensio has two offers from the UK, and his contract expires in 2023,” he said via Sport Witness.

“If Real Madrid don’t renew him, he will leave for free in 2023. He has an offer from Arsenal and Liverpool.

“Madrid have offered him the same, 4.5 million, and would renew him for four years and give him an incentive of 1.5 million in variables.

“He has told the club that the English are offering him 50% more than what Madrid are offering him. Madrid will not reach that figure because we would be talking about 7 million.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Asensio has been one of the finest attackers in Europe for some time now, and Madrid should be keen to keep him.

However, this report shows they don’t value keeping him at the Bernabeu that much.

If Arsenal continues to offer him a better deal, he could choose a move to the Emirates.