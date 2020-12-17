Arsenal terminate loan deal of teenage star

Football Insider claims that Arsenal has terminated the loan deal of Zak Swanson with MVV Maastricht.

The highly-rated full-back was sent on loan to the Dutch side after his fine form for Arsenal’s youth team last season.

The club had expected him to see significant minutes of first-team football at the Dutch side, but a combination of injuries and illnesses saw him struggle to play for them.

The report says that his lack of chances forced Arsenal to recall him and that he is already back in London.

He played just three games for them in the Dutch second division and he is expected to head out on loan to another team next month.

Arsenal believes strongly in his potential and the Gunners are even considering offering him a new deal.

His current contract will keep him at Arsenal until 2022, but they have informed him that they will trigger a two-year extension on his deal to keep him with the club until 2024.

Arsenal has given opportunities to the likes of Joe Willock and Bukayo Saka, and Swanson will hope to get his chance soon.